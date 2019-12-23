Global  

Disney produced an unprecedented 80 percent of the top box office hits this year

The Verge Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Disney produced an unprecedented 80 percent of the top box office hits this yearLucasfilm

It’s difficult not to look at Disney’s record-breaking year, securing eight of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2019 domestically and its impressive entrance into streaming with Disney+, without whispering to yourself “maybe Martin Scorsese had a point.”

Disney’s new record follows the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The film grossed $175.5 million domestically in its opening weekend, just skirting past Universal Pictures’ critically acclaimed horror film, Us, which grossed $175.05 million total domestically. Although Rise of Skywalker is currently the 10th highest-grossing movie in 2019 in the United States, that’s expected to change as more people go out to watch the film in the coming days.

