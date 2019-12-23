Welcome to Engadget's 2019 year in review

Monday, 23 December 2019 () With 2020 fast approaching, it's time for our editors to look back on the year in tech. The first three articles of our year in review went live this morning, covering Spotify's big podcast push, the best games of the year and our favorite gadgets. O...
A Supreme Court Justice, a Hollywood icon, and a hero first responder were among the prominent people we lost in 2019. Here is a look back at the celebrities, politicians, entertainers and others who died this past year.