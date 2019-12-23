Global  

Score Samsung’s Galaxy Note10 at Black Friday pricing from $700 (Up to $250 off)

9to5Toys Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10 256GB Android Smartphone for *$749.99 shipped*. Also available at Best Buy and B&H. Normally selling for $950, today’s offer saves you $200 and matches our previous Black Friday mention for the Amazon low. Samsung’s Galaxy Note10 sports a bezel-less 6.3-inch Infinity display that packs a built-in ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. You’ll also be able to enjoy “all-day” battery life alongside three rear-facing cameras, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of built-in storage. If you’re looking to activate on a plan today, Best Buy will sell you the Note10 for* $700*. Learn more in our hands-on review.

