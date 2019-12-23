Lululemon offers up to 65% off select styles of leggings, jackets, more from $29

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Lululemon’s December We Made Too Much Sale offers* up to 65% off* select styles of pants, jackets, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s City Sweat Zip Hoodie Thermo is a standout from this event. Originally priced at $128, however during the sale you can find it for *$79*. This hoodie features sweat-wicking material for added comfort and a hidden media pocket. It would be a great option for post-workouts or chilly morning runs. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Lululemon.



