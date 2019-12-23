Thanks for inspiring a generation of pointless gadgets, Keurig Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

If I have one wish for 2020, it’s that we see an end to the stream of gadgets that convince customers to buy a product that requires even more products to make it functional. Instead of being the “Uber for X,” like every app startup used to want, now IoT and gadget makers are aspiring to an even less appealing standard: becoming the Keurig of their niche marketplace.



The Keurig model was simple: buy the coffeemaker, and then buy its branded single-serving K-Cup pods of coffee separately. Even though coffee is readily available in a plethora of forms, Keurig made it seem like having coffee available in single servings was somehow superior to waiting for a drip coffee maker to prepare your java. Then people realized the coffee actually... If I have one wish for 2020, it’s that we see an end to the stream of gadgets that convince customers to buy a product that requires even more products to make it functional. Instead of being the “Uber for X,” like every app startup used to want, now IoT and gadget makers are aspiring to an even less appealing standard: becoming the Keurig of their niche marketplace.The Keurig model was simple: buy the coffeemaker, and then buy its branded single-serving K-Cup pods of coffee separately. Even though coffee is readily available in a plethora of forms, Keurig made it seem like having coffee available in single servings was somehow superior to waiting for a drip coffee maker to prepare your java. Then people realized the coffee actually... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this