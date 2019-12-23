Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Amazon drops Google Pixel 4/XL as low as $669 in its latest sale

9to5Toys Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Today we’ve spotted several Google Pixel 4 smartphones on sale at Amazon. Our top pick is the Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB in Just Black for *$749 shipped*. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest Amazon offers we have tracked. If you prefer Android, but like Apple’s approach to tight hardware and software integration, Google Pixel 4 is a great way to go. Not only will you get a top-notch camera, you’ll also lock in first class updates that are made immediately available to you unlike with most other Android phones. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Check out our review to learn more. Continue reading to find more Pixel 4 deals priced from *$669*. more…

--------------------

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

The post Amazon drops Google Pixel 4/XL as low as $669 in its latest sale appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

iPhone 12 Pro: Worth Waiting For? [Video]iPhone 12 Pro: Worth Waiting For?

iPhone XR Deal: https://amzn.to/33TXCj6Check out the new IG page: https://www.instagram.com/jonrettinger/2019 was a great year for tech, but 2020 is shaping up to be even bigger! Let's answer your..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 10:30Published

Holiday Gift Guide: Tech Gifts with Lance Ulanoff [Video]Holiday Gift Guide: Tech Gifts with Lance Ulanoff

Tech expert Lance Ulanoff shares the hottest gadgets for the holiday season.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 06:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Score an unlocked Pixel 3a XL at a new Amazon low of $360 (Save $100), more

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB for *$359.99 shipped*. Normally selling for $460, today’s offer saves you $100, is $19 below...
9to5Toys Also reported by •9to5Google

Pixel 4 + Nest Hub completely free? AT&T customers can get both at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the Google Pixel 4 64GB Android Smartphone plus Google Nest Hub both for *FREE* to AT&T users who upgrade. *Note: *An activation of up to...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.