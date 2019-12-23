Amazon drops Google Pixel 4/XL as low as $669 in its latest sale

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Today we’ve spotted several Google Pixel 4 smartphones on sale at Amazon. Our top pick is the Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB in Just Black for *$749 shipped*. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest Amazon offers we have tracked. If you prefer Android, but like Apple’s approach to tight hardware and software integration, Google Pixel 4 is a great way to go. Not only will you get a top-notch camera, you’ll also lock in first class updates that are made immediately available to you unlike with most other Android phones. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Check out our review to learn more. Continue reading to find more Pixel 4 deals priced from *$669*. more…



