LEGO’s Jurassic World Triceratops Rampage set is $48 (20% off), more from $8

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Walmart is currently offering the LEGO Jurassic World Triceratops Rampage set for *$48 shipped*. It’s also available for free in-store pickup for those hoping to put it under the tree. Usually selling for $60, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the all-time low. This 447-piece set is headlined by a brick-built Triceratops that measures over seven-inches long. On top of that, you’ll assemble various Jurassic World-themed builds like a gate, Egg Spinner ride, and more. This kit is then completed by Owen Grady, Simon Masrani, Allison Miles, and tourist mini figures. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more LEGO deals starting at *$8*.



