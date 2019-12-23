Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rivian races ahead of other EV startups with $1.3 billion in new funding

The Verge Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Rivian races ahead of other EV startups with $1.3 billion in new fundingImage: Rivian

Michigan-based EV startup Rivian has announced a massive new $1.3 billion financing round led by T. Rowe Price — one that includes existing investors like Amazon and Ford. It’s the fourth time Rivian has raised money this year, following an Amazon-led $700 million raise in February, a $500 million investment from Ford in April, and $350 million from Cox Automotive in September — despite a market that is shying away from big investments in startups for a number of reasons.

The new money puts Rivian at over $3 billion in total funding since it was founded in 2009, meaning it’s now comfortably ahead of all the other US-based electric vehicle startups that have tried to follow in Tesla’s wake. Add in the commercial partnerships Rivian...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Smart city concepts shine at ITU Telecom World in Busan [Video]Smart city concepts shine at ITU Telecom World in Busan

South Korea’s second city of Busan hosted this year’s ITU Telecom World event, bringing together governments, tech firms and startups to discuss new digital technologies. Smart cities One of the..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 04:00Published

What Investors Need to Know About Nordstrom, Disney and Tesla [Video]What Investors Need to Know About Nordstrom, Disney and Tesla

Let's talk about Nordstrom post-earnings, how Disney is going to boost holiday sales of toymakers, and Tesla . Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS portfolio,..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 06:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rivian adds $1.3 billion in funding for its electric utility and adventure vehicles

American automotive technology startup Rivian has raised $1.3 billion in new funding, the company announced today. The new investment is the fourth round of...
TechCrunch

Amazon backed electric truck maker completes $1.3B in funding round

A startup that's building electric trucks that Amazon plans to use for delivery said it's raised $1.3 billion in a new funding round. The round included money...
bizjournals Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

benjaminhgordon

Benjamin Gordon, Cambridge Capital #Rivian races ahead of other #EV startups with $1.3 billion in new #funding https://t.co/frH6YeQCXp 10 minutes ago

scoshield

Ochieng Scott RT @_timos_: Rivian races ahead of other EV startups with $1.3 billion in new funding https://t.co/cmFGvq3dsQ >>> https://t.co/HTA6IsoHwv #… 15 minutes ago

toomacz

Jan Tůma RT @verge: Rivian races ahead of other EV startups with $1.3 billion in new funding https://t.co/h3LncUSFrt https://t.co/c8tFEtpOUI 20 minutes ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Rivian races ahead of other EV startups with $1.3 billion in new funding ((Sean O'Kane)/The Verge) https://t.co/KqndboR5Ak 22 minutes ago

_timos_

Dr Timos Papagatsias Rivian races ahead of other EV startups with $1.3 billion in new funding https://t.co/cmFGvq3dsQ >>>… https://t.co/tOOKS3kMG2 29 minutes ago

RobinFromXipe

Robin Xipe Rivian races ahead of other EV startups with $1.3 billion in new funding Read More in https://t.co/6XJqXYJpvI Thank you verge Xipe_tech 38 minutes ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech Rivian races ahead of other EV startups with $1.3 billion in new funding Image: Rivian https://t.co/7MfQBSBzMS 39 minutes ago

vergecars

Verge Transportation Rivian races ahead of other EV startups with $1.3 billion in new funding https://t.co/N9TdRoh7Z1 https://t.co/1SfJrcdaWP 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.