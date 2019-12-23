Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon offers a two-pack of Sonos One SL Speakers with a $20 gift card for *$298 shipped*. As a comparison, there’s $378 worth of value here, as each speaker typically sells for $179 in addition to the Amazon credit bundled for the holidays. Those looking to dive into a multi-room audio setup will want to consider this Sonos bundle, which includes AirPlay 2 support and access to all of the most popular streaming music services out there. The SL model ditches built-in microphones, saving you a bit of cash and adding peace of mind from a security perspective. Pair two together and easily create a stereo setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



more…



--------------------



Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!



The post Get two Sonos One SL speakers + $20 Amazon gift card for $298 ($378 value) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

