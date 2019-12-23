Global  

Score a 45% discount on Foscam’s 2K Wireless Outdoor Security Camera at $49

9to5Toys Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Foscam Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 2K 4MP Wireless Outdoor Security Camera for *$48.99 shipped* when code *FOSBU033130* has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $88, today’s price cut is good for a 45% discount, marks one of the first offers we’ve tracked, and is a new all-time low. Featuring 2K recording capabilities, this security camera can capture 4MP stills and integrates with Alexa. Thanks to its outdoor-ready design, you’re looking at an IP66 waterproof rating which protects against the elements. On top of night vision, you’ll be able to take advantage of Foscam’s new intelligent human recognition technology, which aims to offer motion and sound detection while also eliminating false alarms. With over 120 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

