No, the Apple Watch doesn't work with the iPad — here's are all the ways to properly use an Apple Watch
· *The Apple Watch does not work with the iPad.*
· *You can't install the Watch app on the iPad, and the Apple Watch can't be paired with or managed from the iPad.*
· *You need to pair your Apple Watch with an iPhone to use it. *
