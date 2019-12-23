No, the Apple Watch doesn't work with the iPad — here's are all the ways to properly use an Apple Watch**

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

**



· *The Apple Watch does not work with the iPad.*

· *You can't install the Watch app on the iPad, and the Apple Watch can't be paired with or managed from the iPad.*

· *You need to pair your Apple Watch with an iPhone to use it. *

· *Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.*



The Apple Watch is one of... **· *The Apple Watch does not work with the iPad.*· *You can't install the Watch app on the iPad, and the Apple Watch can't be paired with or managed from the iPad.*· *You need to pair your Apple Watch with an iPhone to use it. *· *Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.*The Apple Watch is one of 👓 View full article

