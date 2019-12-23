Global  

At $100, Dyson’s V7 Handheld Vacuum is within 30 cents of its low (Save $60)

9to5Toys Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Dyson via eBay Daily Deals is offering its V7 Handheld Vacuum for *$100.29 shipped* when coupon code *JUMBOSAVE* has been applied during checkout. That’s around $60 off what you’d spend at Amazon and is within 30 cents of the lowest price we have tracked. With powerful suction this vacuum is ready to vengefully clean your home. While it does so, you’ll be happy to hear that it actually expels cleaner air than it captures thanks to a whole-machine HEPA filtration system. I’ve made the switch to Dyson and highly-recommend the brand. Dyson vacuums are well-rated. more…

