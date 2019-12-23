Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

IS IT A CHRISTMAS MOVIE?: ‘Love Actually’

geek.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
IS IT A CHRISTMAS MOVIE?: ‘Love Actually’'Love Actually' (Photo Credit: Universal Studios)

It was 2012 when I first glimpsed the void and since then, like a humanoid creature garbed in pale white stalking me due to a sex curse, it has followed. Every December it […]

The post IS IT A CHRISTMAS MOVIE?: ‘Love Actually’ appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

These celebrities love getting in the Christmas spirit [Video]These celebrities love getting in the Christmas spirit

These celebs really do know how to bring joy to the world

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:59Published

The Sterling Heights Christmas House is a must-see during December [Video]The Sterling Heights Christmas House is a must-see during December

“Love the city, the town, the community,” said Sterling Heights resident Dan Wesner. Wesner was born and raised in Sterling Heights on Irval Drive near 18 Mile and Utica roads. He married his high..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:24Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.