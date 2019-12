Boeing just announced a new CEO in the midst of its 737 Max crisis. Here's what you need to know about him. (BA)

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 46 minutes ago )

· Boeing announced on Monday that David Calhoun will become the aerospace company's CEO and

· Calhoun had been the chairman of Boeing's board of directors, on which he had served since 2009, and was a senior managing director at Blackstone,... · Boeing announced on Monday that David Calhoun will become the aerospace company's CEO and president effective January 13, following the firing of former CEO Dennis Muilenburg.· Calhoun had been the chairman of Boeing's board of directors, on which he had served since 2009, and was a senior managing director at Blackstone, 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend