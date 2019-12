Incredible photo shows an astronaut celebrating Hanukkah from space Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

· *NASA astronaut Jessica Meir posted an incredible Hanukkah greeting from the 250 miles above Earth to social media on Sunday. *

· *Her Instagram and Twitter posts featured Meir wearing festive socks inside the International Space Station overlooking the planet. *

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir posted an incredible Hanukkah greeting from the 250 miles above Earth to social media on Sunday. Her Instagram and Twitter posts featured Meir wearing festive socks inside the International Space Station overlooking the planet. "Happy Hanukkah to all those who celebrate it on Earth!"

