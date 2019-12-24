How to track Santa Claus with Google on Christmas Eve
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () In a matter of hours, St. Nick will depart from the North Pole and begin his worldwide journey to deliver presents. Like in past years, it’s remarkably easy to track Santa through Google services on any device.
more…
--------------------
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:
The post How to track Santa Claus with Google on Christmas Eve appeared first on 9to5Google.
There is so much going on during our holiday celebrations, sometimes it's nice to just calm down and enjoy your family. A great way to do this is by reading a festive book together. Carole Barrowman started a Christmas Eve book tradition with her family 30 years ago, and she joins us to discuss how...