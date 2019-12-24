Global  

Uniqlo's robots have already replaced 90% of its human workers at its flagship warehouse, now they've cracked the difficult task of folding T-shirts

Business Insider Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Uniqlo's robots have already replaced 90% of its human workers at its flagship warehouse, now they've cracked the difficult task of folding T-shirts· Uniqlo is coming close to full automation at its flagship warehouse in Tokyo, according to a new report from The Financial Times.
· According to The FT, Uniqlo's parent company, Fast Retailing, has partnered with a Japanese startup that develops industrial robots to create a two-armed robot that is able to pick up t-shirts...
