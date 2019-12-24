Could Samsung’s next Galaxy Fold phone have a glass display?

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Images of what’s rumored to be Samsung’s next foldable phone. | 王奔宏 via Weibo



Earlier this month we saw images of a foldable device with a clamshell design rumored to be Samsung’s next foldable phone. Now, to add a little more spice to this speculation, we ask: could this device also be using glass instead of plastic for its screen?



That’s what phone leaker Ice Universe claims, tweeting today that Samsung has created “an ultra-thin glass cover” for its next foldable, and pointing to the smooth and unwrinkled appearance of the screen of the unknown device as proof. (The plastic screens of foldable devices often look rippled when seen at an angle, and only accrue more creases with time.)







