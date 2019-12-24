Global  

Unlock a 25% discount on August’s HomeKit Smart Lock Pro + Connect hub at $150

9to5Toys Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Amazon currently offers the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect in both colors for *$149.99 shipped*. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Down from $200, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and matches our previous mention from back on Black Friday. Touting HomeKit support out of the box, the August Smart Lock Pro pairs over Bluetooth. But with the included Connect adapter, you’ll be able to control the smart lock over Wi-Fi as well. That adds Alexa and Assistant control into the mix, as well as remote access and integration with a variety of other smart home platforms. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. More details below.

