Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

Uber founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick is leaving the company’s Board of Directors, the ride hailing company announced today. Kalanick will officially resign from the Board as of December 31, to “focus on his new business and philanthropic endeavors,” according to a press release issued by Uber. Kalanick, who was forced out as Uber […] 👓 View full article