Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

We’ve seen plenty of benchmarks for the new Mac Pro, but if you want an idea of how it stacks up in real-life use, a British animation studio has shared the story of how it used early access to one to work on the movie Jumanji: The Next Level.



Lunar Animation said that animation is one of the toughest tasks for a computer, and it had initially thought Apple’s failure to update the trash can Mac Pro might have forced it to switch to PCs…



more…



--------------------



Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:



The post Animation studio shares how it used new Mac Pro for ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

