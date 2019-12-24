Global  

This DIY Linux-Powered Business Card With USB Port Costs Just $3

We have seen various types of business cards with fun features such as emulating USB flash drives or wireless transceivers. But an engineer managed to create a Linux-powered business card and I think all open-source enthusiasts would agree that it’s pretty cool. George Hilliard, an embedded systems engineer by profession, decided to make a barebones […]

The post This DIY Linux-Powered Business Card With USB Port Costs Just $3 appeared first on Fossbytes.
