Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

· Microsoft recently killed off the Cortana app and introduced new Cortana capabilities to refocus Cortana on the enterprise market.

· Amazon and Google dominate the consumer market when it comes to voice assistants, but 451 Research analyst Raul Castanon said Cortana is uniquely poised to take over the workplace.

