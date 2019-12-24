Global  

Samsung’s next Galaxy Fold tipped to have a glass display to avoid scratches

9to5Google Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Foldable phones finally made a proper debut in 2019, and going into 2020, they’re only expected to get better. One of the biggest issues currently with foldables is that they have plastic displays, but starting with its next Galaxy Fold, Samsung might be using glass instead.

