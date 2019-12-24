Global  

Levi’s End of Season offers up to 50% off select jeans, jackets, more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
For a limited time only, Levi’s End of Season Sale offers *up to 50% off* select styles of jeans, jackets, t-shirts, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free ground shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans are a standout from this sale. They’re available in seventeen color options and its straight fit is timeless to wear for years to come. This style also features a hem that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. Originally priced at $60, however during the sale you can find it for *$40*. Find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s below.

The post Levi’s End of Season offers up to 50% off select jeans, jackets, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
