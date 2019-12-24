Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is leaving the company for good. Here's how he spends his $2.7 billion fortune, from a $36.4 million penthouse to a year-long trip around the world.

Business Insider Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is leaving the company for good. Here's how he spends his $2.7 billion fortune, from a $36.4 million penthouse to a year-long trip around the world.· Travis Kalanick, Uber's ousted founder, has announced he will leave the company's board of directors in 2020. Kalanick has sold more than $2.5 billion worth of stock in Uber since November, which is reportedly more than 90% of his stake.
· Travis Kalanick's net worth is $2.7 billion, according to Forbes.
· Kalanick keeps...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published < > Embed
News video: End Of The Road? Travis Kalanick Drops Off Uber's Board Of Directors

End Of The Road? Travis Kalanick Drops Off Uber's Board Of Directors 00:41

 Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from its board of directors by the end of the year. Reuters reports Kalanick has sold of more than $2.5 billion worth of shares since Uber went public in May. Regulatory filings show Kalanick is now left with $177 million, or 5.83 million...

Recent related videos from verified sources

End Of The Road? Travis Kalanick Drops Off Uber's Board Of Directors [Video]End Of The Road? Travis Kalanick Drops Off Uber's Board Of Directors

Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from its board of directors by the end of the year.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

Kalanick Sells More Uber Shares [Video]Kalanick Sells More Uber Shares

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick sold another $383 million worth of stock between December 16 and December 18.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to resign from company's board

His resignation effectively severs ties with the ride-hailing company he co-founded a decade ago.
The Age

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to Resign From Company’s Board


TIME Also reported by •Business InsiderSeattlePI.comengadgetSeattle TimesNewsdayReutersBBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsHour

PBS NewsHour Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from the board next week, effectively severing ties with the ride-haili… https://t.co/MEL4JmQYRO 54 seconds ago

1055WERC

News Radio 105.5 WERC National news on 105.5 WERC: The founder and former CEO of Uber, Travis Kalanick, severed all ties with the ridesha… https://t.co/6a8O1hztrP 1 minute ago

BarbaryLion17

Lioness 🇺🇸 RT @NewsBreaking: BREAKING: Co-founder and former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to step down https://t.co/BCcsR0ziqs 1 minute ago

davemcclure

Dave McClure RT @Techmeme: Uber says Travis Kalanick, its former CEO, will step down from the company's board of directors effective December 31 (@annie… 2 minutes ago

TheONE801

قمر RT @cnnbrk: Travis Kalanick, the cofounder and former CEO of Uber, is stepping down from the company's board of directors https://t.co/C1pu… 2 minutes ago

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @ABC: Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from the board next week, effectively severing ties with the ride-hailing company he c… 2 minutes ago

USATODAYmoney

USA TODAY Money Uber's former CEO is stepping down from the company's board of directors. According to a statement, he is moving on… https://t.co/reNOV5BauU 3 minutes ago

saineutral

UMAMAHESWARA SAINATH RT @livemint: Kalanick recently sold more than $2.5 billion worth of stock in the company, or more than 90% of his holdings https://t.co/AB… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.