Amazon and Target are offering Star Wars gear buy-two-get-one free

9to5Toys Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Amazon is offering Star Wars gear *buy-two-get-one free* (despite the page saying buy-three-get-one-free.) Just add three items to your cart, and the lowest priced one will be discounted to free. Target is also matching the promotion, though the retailer is offering a slightly different setup of items here. At Amazon, you’ll find deals like The Last Jedi on Blu-ray, Monopoly: Star Wars Complete Saga, Star Wars BB-8 Ornament, and many more to choose from. Target, on the other hand, offers a slew of The Child (baby Yoda), along with C-3PO and Babu Frik, R2-D2 Galactic Droids Twin Bed In A Bag, Scream Saber Lightsaber, and many more.

News video: 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Brings in $175 Million Opening Weekend

'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Brings in $175 Million Opening Weekend 00:21

 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' brought in 'just' $175 million in its debut weekend, which is considered a flop by the franchise's standards.

Is Rose Tico A Good 'Star Wars' Character? [Video]Is Rose Tico A Good 'Star Wars' Character?

Kelly Marie Tran&apos;s Rose Tico is one of the most controversial characters in the &apos;Star Wars&apos; universe.

Is Rose Tico A Good 'Star Wars' Character? [Video]Is Rose Tico A Good 'Star Wars' Character?

Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico is one of the most controversial characters in the 'Star Wars' universe. When she debuted in 'The Last Jedi' some fans loved her. They loved seeing an Asian woman part of..

