Amazon and Target are offering Star Wars gear buy-two-get-one free
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () Amazon is offering Star Wars gear *buy-two-get-one free* (despite the page saying buy-three-get-one-free.) Just add three items to your cart, and the lowest priced one will be discounted to free. Target is also matching the promotion, though the retailer is offering a slightly different setup of items here. At Amazon, you’ll find deals like The Last Jedi on Blu-ray, Monopoly: Star Wars Complete Saga, Star Wars BB-8 Ornament, and many more to choose from. Target, on the other hand, offers a slew of The Child (baby Yoda), along with C-3PO and Babu Frik, R2-D2 Galactic Droids Twin Bed In A Bag, Scream Saber Lightsaber, and many more.
