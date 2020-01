Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

· You can use Google Pay to make in-store purchases using your Android phone at any compatible payment terminal.

· If you've set up Google Pay and the NFC feature on your Android phone is turned on, you just need to hold your phone over the card reader or other payment terminal.

· Currently, although you can download... · You can use Google Pay to make in-store purchases using your Android phone at any compatible payment terminal.· If you've set up Google Pay and the NFC feature on your Android phone is turned on, you just need to hold your phone over the card reader or other payment terminal.· Currently, although you can download 👓 View full article