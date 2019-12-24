The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G appears to be on the way

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



The Galaxy Tab S6 will soon be available with 5G, making it possibly the first tablet with the faster connectivity. As spotted by SamMobile, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G is listed as coming soon on Samsung’s Korean website, even though the company hasn’t officially announced the device yet. There’s no information about how much it will cost or any of its specs apart from the added 5G description at the end of the name. There’s also no timeline for its release.



The tablet's been rumored ever since it passed through the Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG. It's possible that the 5G version of the tablet will be essentially the same as the Tab S6, which was only released in September. That tablet includes the Snapdragon 855 processor, making 5G...


