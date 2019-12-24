Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G appears to be on the way

The Verge Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G appears to be on the wayIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The Galaxy Tab S6 will soon be available with 5G, making it possibly the first tablet with the faster connectivity. As spotted by SamMobile, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G is listed as coming soon on Samsung’s Korean website, even though the company hasn’t officially announced the device yet. There’s no information about how much it will cost or any of its specs apart from the added 5G description at the end of the name. There’s also no timeline for its release.

The tablet’s been rumored ever since it passed through the Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG. It’s possible that the 5G version of the tablet will be essentially the same as the Tab S6, which was only released in September. That tablet includes the Snapdragon 855 processor, making 5G...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more Top 5 sartphones of 2019 [Video]Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more Top 5 sartphones of 2019

Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more Top 5 sartphones of 2019

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published

Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature 108-megapixel camera [Video]Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature 108-megapixel camera

Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature 108-megapixel camera

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A sports a 10.1-inch display for $148 (Reg. $180+)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 16GB Android Tablet for *$147.99* *shipped*. Originally going for $250, it has most recently been around...
9to5Toys Also reported by •engadgetWebProNews

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G confirmed, will be one of the first 5G tablets

Samsung is one of the companies currently leading the charge with 5G connectivity in its smartphones. And now, it looks like that will be extending to tablets. A...
9to5Google


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.