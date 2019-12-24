[Update: Rage 2 & RDR2] Google adds new Stadia Pro deals for December
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () After ending earlier this month, the next wave of Stadia deals are here. At the moment, there is one game and add-on for December 2019, but hopefully more Stadia Pro deals are added over time.
more…
--------------------
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:
The post [Update: Rage 2 & RDR2] Google adds new Stadia Pro deals for December appeared first on 9to5Google.
On the show today: The editors at Digital Trends have scoured 1000s of deals to find the top tech Cyber Monday deals, from the top 4K TVs, computers, gadgets, drones, cameras, automotive, speakers and..
**CHECK OUT THE DEALS**16" MacBook Pro $200 Off!Amazon: https://amzn.to/37IVY7jBest Buy: https://bit.ly/35xlJ8KMacBook Air $200 Off!Amazon: https://amzn.to/2XQCyZLBest Buy: https://bit.ly/2OnOjDHApple..
Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN Duration: 05:56Published