Boeing Fires CEO Dennis Muilenburg

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Boeing 737-MAX9 Artwork K65780. Credit: Boeing



Boeing has had a very bad year, and now heads are starting to roll. The company's board of directors has fired CEO Dennis Muilenburg, whose tenure at the firm has covered the years leading up to a pair of fatal crashes involving the 737 MAX aircraft.



