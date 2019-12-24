Global  

Boeing Fires CEO Dennis Muilenburg

Boeing 737-MAX9 Artwork K65780. Credit: Boeing

Boeing has had a very bad year, and now heads are starting to roll. The company's board of directors has fired CEO Dennis Muilenburg, whose tenure at the firm has covered the years leading up to a pair of fatal crashes involving the 737 MAX aircraft.

 Boeing will replace its CEO, after hundreds were killed in the fatal 737 Max plane crashes and the company struggles to recover.

Boeing's CEO Steps Down [Video]Boeing's CEO Steps Down

CBS4's Hilary Lane reports on Dennis Muilenburg's resignation.

Boeing Jettisons CEO Muilenburg [Video]Boeing Jettisons CEO Muilenburg

Reuters reports Boeing Corporation has ousted its Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg. Muilenburg repeatedly failed to contain the fallout from a pair of fatal crashes that halted output of its..

Boeing Fires C.E.O. Dennis Muilenburg

Boeing has been mired in crisis since the crashes of two of its 737 Max jets killed 346 people.
