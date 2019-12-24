Cricket is offering the iPhone 6s/Plus from just $50 when you port a number

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Cricket Wireless is offering the Apple iPhone 6s 32GB for *$49.99 shipped* when you port your number and sign up with new service at Cricket. Upgrade to the iPhone 6s Plus 32GB at *$99.99 shipped*. *Note: *An activation fee of up to $25 may apply. Originally retailing for $649 and $749 at launch, Best Buy sells the 6s on AT&T for $245, though right now you can get it for on sale for $210. This beats yesterday’s mention of a Straight Talk model iPhone 6s at *$99* and is the best we’ve tracked. Offering a 12MP rear camera capable of recording 4K video, the iPhone 6s is a great option to use as a backup phone, or a perfect Christmastime upgrade for someone who’s still on an iPhone 5s or 6. Learn more in our hands-on review.



