Apple's App Store holiday giveaway starts today

engadget Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Whether you're a longtime user or you have a new iPhone waiting under the tree, the company is celebrating the holidays with some App Store stocking stuffers. According to 9to5Mac, App Store users in Australia and some Asian countries who navigate to...
The Top Apps of the 2010s [Video]The Top Apps of the 2010s

The Top Apps of the 2010s. With the decade coming to an end, app store intelligence firm App Annie has released its Decade in Review analysis. Here are the top 10 most-downloaded apps of the decade. 1...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:04Published

Apple Bans Vaping Apps From App Store [Video]Apple Bans Vaping Apps From App Store

Apple bans vaping apps from App Store, 181 applications that centered around the smoking device have been removed.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:11Published


Apple Offering an App Store 'Surprise' From December 24 to December 29

Apple is planning to offer some kind of holiday App Store promotion that may see the company giving away free apps and games. In Australia, where it is...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •engadget9to5MacAppleInsider

Apple removes popular chat app ToTok after reports that it’s a govt spy tool

Apple has removed ToTok from the App Store after a classified intelligence assessment and a New York Times investigation said that the app was a spy tool used...
9to5Mac Also reported by •WorldNewsMacRumours.comNPR

