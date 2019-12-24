Global  

LG’s 49-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV is now $80 off and has dropped to $250

9to5Toys Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Best Buy is currently offering the LG 49-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV (49UM6900PUA) for *$249.99 shipped*. Down from $330, today’s offer saves you 24%, is the second-best we’ve tracked, and comes within $20 of the all-time low. Centered around a 49-inch 4K HDR panel, LG’s UDHTV is the affordable home theater upgrade you’ve been waiting for. If you missed out on Black Friday pricing on a new TV, this is a great buy for enhancing your setup ahead of the NFL playoffs, NCAA bowl games, and more. Plus, it packs smart functionality, allowing you to watch content from Netflix, Hulu, and other services. Ports enter in the form of two HDMI as well as a USB input. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

