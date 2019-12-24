Global  

Apple Watch Series 5 returns to Cyber Monday prices at $45 off, now $355

9to5Toys Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Amazon is offering the latest Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS Silver Aluminum for *$354.99 shipped* with the discount reflecting in your cart. Down $45 from its original rate of $399, this matches Cyber Monday pricing and is the best available. Apple Watch Series 5 offers a few upgrades from the previous-generation, with one of the biggest differences being its always-on display. You’ll never look down to a watch face that’s turned off again with this new feature. You’ll also net a built-in compass, GPS tracking, ECG, heart rate monitoring, and more.

With your savings here, you might want to grab a new band. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look.

