ComiXology kicks off holiday sale with deals on Marvel, DC, and more from $1

9to5Toys Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
ComiXology kicks off holiday sale with deals on Marvel, DC, and more from $1To kickoff the Christmas Eve festivities, ComiXology has discounting a wide selection of graphic novels and single issues. Amongst all of its offers, we’re seeing a collection of Marvel reads on sale from under* $1*. One standout is on Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 1: The Final Gauntlet for* $3.99*. Down from $11, today’s offer matches the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 143-page graphic novel follows the Guardians of the Galaxy following the events of the Infinity Wars as they search for Thanos’ successor and deal with Hela, goddess of death. Shop the rest of today’s Marvel sale right here or head below for more.

more…

--------------------

The post ComiXology kicks off holiday sale with deals on Marvel, DC, and more from $1 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
