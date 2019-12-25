Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The 8 best games for your new Nintendo Switch

The Verge Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The 8 best games for your new Nintendo SwitchPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

We’re quickly approaching the third anniversary of the Nintendo Switch, and a lot has changed in that time. Nintendo’s console / tablet hybrid now boasts a mature, varied lineup of games; an online service with Netflix-style access to NES and SNES games; and even a new iteration of the hardware thanks to the smaller, sleeker Switch Lite. Early on, it was easy to figure out what to play; you just downloaded a copy of Breath of the Wild and lost yourself for dozens of hours. Now, things are more challenging because there are so many interesting games.

If you just got your hands on a Switch over the holidays, here are eight great games to start your journey with.

We’ve rounded up our favorite and most-used games, apps, and entertainment....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Canceled Star Wars Games [Video]Top 10 Best Canceled Star Wars Games

There have been a lot of Star Wars games over the years, and a lot of canceled ones that had great potential. Here are the games that we think had the best potential, and why they were given the axe.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:29Published

New Board Games Popular Alongside Classics For Family Game Night [Video]New Board Games Popular Alongside Classics For Family Game Night

"Home for the holidays" will mean family game night for many; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The 12 best games on Google Play Pass for your new Android phone

The 12 best games on Google Play Pass for your new Android phoneIllustration by William Joel / The Verge If you just got a brand-new Android phone for the holidays, you probably want to play some games on your shiny...
The Verge

The best games for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo's Switch is on a roll. The youngest of the games consoles is punching above its weight with a mix of core Nintendo games that have pushed iconic...
engadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sophlix

Sophlix The 8 best games for your new Nintendo Switch https://t.co/7Kj9GPmGnf https://t.co/7W36KtnD3P 8 minutes ago

scarfo00

Zwoops.com The 8 best games for your new Nintendo Switch - https://t.co/ZB8FpyrbQ3 We’re quickl... https://t.co/O1SqEW2dn3 8 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva The 8 best games for your new Nintendo Switch https://t.co/b0f3rJ3MJl https://t.co/GeSU8dMgY9 10 minutes ago

abouttechio

About Tech IO The 8 best games for your new Nintendo Switch https://t.co/Yz0shOgEGy https://t.co/CJwhss8Fz1 10 minutes ago

jordankieron22

kieroncarr22 RT @verge: The 8 best games for your new Nintendo Switch https://t.co/HAvmEaceua https://t.co/bUDMsjZskM 15 minutes ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech The 8 best games for your new Nintendo Switch Photo by Amelia Holowaty K https://t.co/rhuZ10Igp0 16 minutes ago

VacancyDatabase

The Digital Horizon The 8 best games for your new Nintendo Switch https://t.co/sH89iW1UpB Andrew Webster 17 minutes ago

boreronews

BoreroNews TheVerge: The 8 best games for your new Nintendo Switch https://t.co/b0BncEkgRP 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.