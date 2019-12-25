The 10 best games for your new Xbox One

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge



If you’ve added an Xbox One S or Xbox One X to your entertainment center this year, you’ll need some games to play. Now more than ever, it’s far easier — and cheaper — to load up on the best games to play. Why? Because of how excellent Xbox Game Pass has become.



For $14.99 per month ($1 for the first three months if you’re a new subscriber), the all-in-one Game Pass Ultimate subscription gets you access to hundreds of games to download. It also grants you the ability to play multiplayer games online with friends (where supported). Lastly, you’ll get exclusive discounts on popular games.



Signing up to the Game Pass will get you instant access to six of the 10 games below. Though the others listed here that are not included with Game... Photo by Tom Warren / The VergeIf you’ve added an Xbox One S or Xbox One X to your entertainment center this year, you’ll need some games to play. Now more than ever, it’s far easier — and cheaper — to load up on the best games to play. Why? Because of how excellent Xbox Game Pass has become.For $14.99 per month ($1 for the first three months if you’re a new subscriber), the all-in-one Game Pass Ultimate subscription gets you access to hundreds of games to download. It also grants you the ability to play multiplayer games online with friends (where supported). Lastly, you’ll get exclusive discounts on popular games.Signing up to the Game Pass will get you instant access to six of the 10 games below. Though the others listed here that are not included with Game... 👓 View full article

