The 10 best games for your new gaming PC

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Whether you’ve just gotten a new gaming PC, are building a new PC for yourself, or have just decided to gift yourself with some new games, we have ten suggestions to make your gaming experience fun. Not all of them are new or the most graphically demanding, but they should provide you with hours of enjoyment.
Unlike gaming on a console, there are several ways for PC gamers to get their fix, from Steam and Origin to Epic Game Store and GOG. It’s important to know that not all platforms offer the same games. When they do, shop around — you might find a better price on one versus the other.
We’ve rounded up our favorite and most-used games, apps, and entertainment. Check out our app picks for iPhones, Android phones, PCs, Macs and TVs; our...
The eighth generation of the best seller, which has sold more than 35 million units to date, marks the launch of a car that is not only one of the most innovative compact class models in the world, but one of the most progressive motor vehicles anywhere. Its digital interior architecture opens up a...
Whether you like a quiet night in sipping champagne or a raucous, music-filled bash, 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' has you covered. Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Ciara and Billy..