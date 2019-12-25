Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The 10 best games for your new gaming PC

The Verge Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The 10 best games for your new gaming PCPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Whether you’ve just gotten a new gaming PC, are building a new PC for yourself, or have just decided to gift yourself with some new games, we have ten suggestions to make your gaming experience fun. Not all of them are new or the most graphically demanding, but they should provide you with hours of enjoyment.

Unlike gaming on a console, there are several ways for PC gamers to get their fix, from Steam and Origin to Epic Game Store and GOG. It’s important to know that not all platforms offer the same games. When they do, shop around — you might find a better price on one versus the other.

We’ve rounded up our favorite and most-used games, apps, and entertainment. Check out our app picks for iPhones, Android phones, PCs, Macs and TVs; our...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AutoMotions - Published < > Embed
News video: The new Volkswagen Golf 8 in Lime Yellow Driving Video

The new Volkswagen Golf 8 in Lime Yellow Driving Video 02:44

 The eighth generation of the best seller, which has sold more than 35 million units to date, marks the launch of a car that is not only one of the most innovative compact class models in the world, but one of the most progressive motor vehicles anywhere. Its digital interior architecture opens up a...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Explosion At Lebanon, New Hampshire Hotel Injures 10 [Video]Explosion At Lebanon, New Hampshire Hotel Injures 10

WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:35Published

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' airs NEW YEAR'S EVE 8|7c [Video]'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' airs NEW YEAR'S EVE 8|7c

Whether you like a quiet night in sipping champagne or a raucous, music-filled bash, 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' has you covered. Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Ciara and Billy..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Animoca Brands to acquire developer-publisher of Power Rangers: Legacy Wars game

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd (ASX:AB1) has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of nWay Inc for an upfront consideration of US$7.69 million. nWay is a San...
Proactive Investors

Newgioco Group launching second betting product for indigenous sports

Newgioco Group Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGI) told shareholders Monday that it is launching a second betting product based on Native American and First Nations sports.  The...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.