Pentagon warns home DNA tests pose ‘personal and operational risks’ to military members

The Verge Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Pentagon warns home DNA tests pose ‘personal and operational risks’ to military membersThe Pentagon has advised military members to avoid using take-home DNA kits because of concerns about “unintended security consequences and increased risk to the joint force and mission,” according to Yahoo News, which first reported on the internal memo. The memo doesn’t specifically lay out what the exact risks are, but it appears that it’s a generalized concern over health information affecting a military member’s ability to serve.

Sent on December 20th, the memo doesn’t specifically name any companies, but 23andMe and Ancestry.com both offer popular DNA testing kits meant to provide information about potential health risks and family information.

The New York Times confirmed the veracity of the memo with a Pentagon spokesperson who...
Credit: Rumble
News video: Pentagon Warns Military Personnel To Not Use DNA Tests

Pentagon Warns Military Personnel To Not Use DNA Tests 01:03

 The Pentagon is citing concerns that the popular tests will provide an opportunity for security breaches.

Recent related news from verified sources

Pentagon Warns Military Personnel Against At-Home DNA Tests

The tests, from companies such as 23andMe and Ancestry, have become popular holiday gifts, but the military is warning service members of risks to their careers.
New Hampshire grandma sends 160,000 holiday cards to troops

A New Hampshire grandmother has made it her mission for more than a dozen years to spread a little holiday cheer to military members serving far from home. As...
CBS News

