Pentagon warns home DNA tests pose ‘personal and operational risks’ to military members

The Pentagon has advised military members to avoid using take-home DNA kits because of concerns about “unintended security consequences and increased risk to the joint force and mission,” according to Yahoo News, which first reported on the internal memo. The memo doesn’t specifically lay out what the exact risks are, but it appears that it’s a generalized concern over health information affecting a military member’s ability to serve.



Sent on December 20th, the memo doesn’t specifically name any companies, but 23andMe and Ancestry.com both offer popular DNA testing kits meant to provide information about potential health risks and family information.



