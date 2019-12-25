Global  

Pentagon tells military personnel to avoid commercial DNA tests

engadget Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The Pentagon has recently circulated a memo advising military personnel not to do at-home DNA tests, according to Yahoo News. It reportedly warned military members that mail-in commercial DNA tests are "largely unregulated and could expose personal a...
Credit: Rumble
News video: Pentagon Warns Military Personnel To Not Use DNA Tests

Pentagon Warns Military Personnel To Not Use DNA Tests 01:03

 The Pentagon is citing concerns that the popular tests will provide an opportunity for security breaches.

U.S. grounds Saudi pilots, halts military training after base shooting [Video]U.S. grounds Saudi pilots, halts military training after base shooting

The Pentagon announced on Tuesday it was halting operational training of all Saudi Arabian military personnel in the United States until further notice, after a Saudi Air Force lieutenant shot and..

Pentagon Warns Military Personnel Against At-Home DNA Tests

The tests, from companies such as 23andMe and Ancestry, have become popular holiday gifts, but the military is warning service members of risks to their careers.
NYTimes.com

Pentagon warns home DNA tests pose ‘personal and operational risks’ to military members

Pentagon warns home DNA tests pose ‘personal and operational risks’ to military membersThe Pentagon has advised military members to avoid using take-home DNA kits because of concerns about “unintended security consequences and increased risk to...
The Verge Also reported by •Energy Daily

