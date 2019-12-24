Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Ahead of schedule, Samsung is now rolling out Android 10 in the United States. Some US carriers including T-Mobile and Sprint appear to be rolling out Android 10 to the Samsung Galaxy S10 for users.



more…



--------------------



Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:



The post [Update: Unlocked] Samsung Galaxy S10 gets Android 10 in the United States, Canada appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

