[Update: Unlocked] Samsung Galaxy S10 gets Android 10 in the United States, Canada

9to5Google Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Ahead of schedule, Samsung is now rolling out Android 10 in the United States. Some US carriers including T-Mobile and Sprint appear to be rolling out Android 10 to the Samsung Galaxy S10 for users.

The post [Update: Unlocked] Samsung Galaxy S10 gets Android 10 in the United States, Canada appeared first on 9to5Google.
Score Samsung’s Galaxy Note10 at Black Friday pricing from $700 (Up to $250 off)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10 256GB Android Smartphone for *$749.99 shipped*. Also available at Best Buy and B&H. Normally...
9to5Toys

Galaxy Note 10’s Android 10 update starts hitting the United States

Samsung is way ahead of what we expected with its rollout of Android 10, and today, the update is starting to arrive for the Galaxy Note 10 in the...
9to5Google


