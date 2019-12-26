Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ookla Launches Free ‘Speedtest VPN’ Service

Fossbytes Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
For those who want to test their internet speed, the solution they mostly resort to is Speedtest.net. But Ookla, the company behind the popular service, wants to spread its reach in other areas – namely in the VPN market. Ookla has started rolling out a new free VPN service for its users. The Speedtest VPN […]

The post Ookla Launches Free ‘Speedtest VPN’ Service appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Free bus service estimated to cost Kansas City $8 million [Video]Free bus service estimated to cost Kansas City $8 million

Kansas City estimates that it will cost $8 million to start free city bus service. City officials are not sure yet where they will get the money to cover the costs.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:16Published

Veterans, airlines push back against untrained service animals [Video]Veterans, airlines push back against untrained service animals

WASHINGTON — Back in the day, a dog dumping runny deuces inside a plane full of passengers was the stuff of nightmares. Now, thanks to 'emotional support animals' it's an increasingly typical..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:35Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.