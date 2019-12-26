Ookla Launches Free ‘Speedtest VPN’ Service Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

For those who want to test their internet speed, the solution they mostly resort to is Speedtest.net. But Ookla, the company behind the popular service, wants to spread its reach in other areas – namely in the VPN market. Ookla has started rolling out a new free VPN service for its users. The Speedtest VPN […]



The post Ookla Launches Free ‘Speedtest VPN’ Service appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

