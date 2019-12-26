Huawei freaked out at The Wall Street Journal over a report that it secured its global tech dominance on the back of $75 billion in state support from China

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

· *Chinese tech giant Huawei attacked The Wall Street Journal for a reporting detailing $75 billion of state aid which the outlet said underpinned its explosive growth.*

· *It said that loans, grants, tax breaks, and discounted land sales had put it in a stronger position than its rivals.*

· *In response, Huawei denied that... · *Chinese tech giant Huawei attacked The Wall Street Journal for a reporting detailing $75 billion of state aid which the outlet said underpinned its explosive growth.*· *It said that loans, grants, tax breaks, and discounted land sales had put it in a stronger position than its rivals.*· *In response, Huawei denied that 👓 View full article

