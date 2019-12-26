Best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ cases: Top picks in every style

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

With a near “all-screen” design that barely has a bezel, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of the prettiest phones we’ve ever seen, but it’s also very fragile. Even if you opt for the smaller model over the monster 6.7-inch version, you’re going to want to buy a case for your brand new thousand-dollar handset. We’re here to help you pick out one that will fit well, keep it safe, and of course, look good. We’ll keep updating this list as we test new cases, but here are our favorite picks so far.



*Update 12/26/19:* Added cases from Spigen, Speck, and Skinit.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

