Grow your Assistant smart home with Lenovo’s Smart Clock at $40 (50% off)

Thursday, 26 December 2019

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Lenovo Assistant-powered Smart Clock for *$39.99 shipped*. Also available at Best Buy direct. Usually selling for $80, today’s offer matches the official Black Friday price drop and is the third-best overall discount we’ve seen to date. Lenovo’s Assistant-enabled display is perfect for the bedside table and gives you full access to Google’s digital helper for playing music and controlling one’s smart home. The built-in screen not only lets it live up to the Smart Clock name, but also means you’ll be able to pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and more. If Santa delivered some smart home gear this year, then this is a great way to round out your budding setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 390 customers and we found it to be “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom” in our hands-on review.



