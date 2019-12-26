The 8 best Apple Arcade games for your new iPhone or iPad

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge



The world of iPhone and iPad games changed dramatically in September with the launch of Apple Arcade. The subscription is an incredible deal: for $4.99 a month, or $49.99 per year, you get unlimited access to more than 100 titles from some of the biggest mobile game developers around. That includes the creators behind hits like Threes, Monument Valley, and Alto’s Adventure. And the great thing about a subscription is that you can try anything, including games you might not otherwise play, without worrying about wasting your money.



The problem? There are so many games on the service that it can be hard to know where to start. If you just picked up a new iPhone or iPad over the holidays, you can’t go wrong with these eight excellent games.



... Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The VergeThe world of iPhone and iPad games changed dramatically in September with the launch of Apple Arcade. The subscription is an incredible deal: for $4.99 a month, or $49.99 per year, you get unlimited access to more than 100 titles from some of the biggest mobile game developers around. That includes the creators behind hits like Threes, Monument Valley, and Alto’s Adventure. And the great thing about a subscription is that you can try anything, including games you might not otherwise play, without worrying about wasting your money.The problem? There are so many games on the service that it can be hard to know where to start. If you just picked up a new iPhone or iPad over the holidays, you can’t go wrong with these eight excellent games.... 👓 View full article

