Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale tales up to 50% off top brands: UGG, Nike, Cole Haan, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Now through January 2nd, Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is live with* up to 50% off* top brands including Nike, Cole Haan, UGG, Free People, and more. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the UGG Harkley Lace-Up Boots that are currently marked down to *$100*. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $150. This style is available in four color options and is great for winter with its genuine shearling lining. They also have a cushioned footbed for comfort and were designed to be lightweight. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom.

more…

