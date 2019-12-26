Tackle your 2020 fitness goals with $30 off Fitbit Aria 2 Smart Scale at $100

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

Amazon offers the Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale for *$99.95 shipped*. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $130, that’s good for a 27% discount, marks the second-best offer we’ve seen to date, and is the lowest offer since January. Whether you’re hoping to take your fitness goals more serious come the new year or just want to expand your smartwatch’s tracking capabilities, Aria 2 is a notable option. This smart scale monitors weight, body fat percentage, lean mass, and BMI, syncs with the rest of your Fitbit devices, and pairs to your smartphone over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It can also recognize up to eight different users. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 550 shoppers.



