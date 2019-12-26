Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Save 30% or more on Parallels Desktop 15, Quicken, and other software from $14

9to5Toys Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Today only, as part of its Year-End Deals, Amazon is taking* 30% or more off* a selection of software for Mac and PC with deals starting at under *$14*. In most cases you’re looking at digital downloads, but otherwise, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is on a one-year subscription of Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac for *$55.99* as a download. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer is $16 under our previous mention and one of the lowest prices to date. Parallels Desktop is one of the best ways to run Windows on your Mac computer. You can drag and drop files between operating systems, test apps, or access software only available on Windows machines, just to name a few of the advantages here. Parallels Desktop is highly-rated overall and you can check out our hands-on review for even more details. Head below for more.

more…

--------------------

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

The post Save 30% or more on Parallels Desktop 15, Quicken, and other software from $14 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Renault CLIO - Exterior design presentation [Video]New Renault CLIO - Exterior design presentation

Renault presented the All-New Clio, the fifth generation of the automotive icon. To date some 15 million units of the Renault Clio have been sold since it was launched in 1990 and it has become Groupe..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:09Published

New Renault CLIO - Interview with Laurens VAN DEN ACKER [Video]New Renault CLIO - Interview with Laurens VAN DEN ACKER

Renault presented the All-New Clio, the fifth generation of the automotive icon. To date some 15 million units of the Renault Clio have been sold since it was launched in 1990 and it has become Groupe..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:23Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anith

Anith Gopal Save 30% or more on Parallels Desktop 15, Quicken, and other software from $14 https://t.co/M76XdXNzs2 https://t.co/9BB7WQVcOk 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.